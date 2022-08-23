Somerville ISD kicks off new school year with new principals

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - There was no lack of energy and excitement as Somerville ISD students entered into a new school year Tuesday. That momentum started during the summer as the district welcomed two new principals; Justin Lindsey and Philip Salazar. Lindsey is the Somerville Elementary and Intermediate School principal and Salazar is the new principal of Somerville High School.

Lindsey said he and his teachers have spent a lot of time planning for the year and collaborating on teaching strategies. He believes this has been key to ensuring administrators and teachers impact on as many students as possible.

“You always have these kids that you just know you make an impact, and I think seeing them make that impact on these kids, I think that’s what’s exciting for me because you know it’s just going to happen, Lindsey said.

Elementary and intermediate students will have a lot of ways to get involved this year outside of the classroom. Some of those activities include physical education along with the band, sports and leadership groups like the student council for the intermediate students.

“We want them to be the best versions of themselves academically, socially and just all the way around,” Lindsey said. “We’re focused on the whole child.”

At the high school, Salazar is looking forward to having a closer connection with students and families as he comes from a bigger district. The high school principal said he and his staff spent the summer strategizing teaching and safety plans. To ensure safety throughout the year, Salazar said he’s been collaborating with Burleson County school resource officers and the Somerville Police Department to make sure the building and students are safe at all times.

Students have already started campus activities like planning the senior sunrise and practicing for the football season. The principal said it’s important for students to build independence and responsibility skills to prepare for life after high school.

“We want to wrap our arms around them early, the senior class and even the juniors, with making sure they have the right preparation either that for TSI, ACT, SAT so that they can make the best-informed decision for themselves,” Salazar said.

Both Salazar and Lindsey believe it’s important for students to take advantage of the opportunities given at school as they embark on these formative years.

