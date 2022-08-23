Students tour Sterling C. Evans Library as part of Howdy Week

Texas A&M University starts the 2022 fall semester on Wednesday, August 24.
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University students participated in their third day of Howdy Week by taking a tour of Sterling C. Evans Library on Monday morning.

During the library’s open house students had the opportunity to receive free t-shirts, participate in a scavenger hunt and get a photo with a giant stuffed Reveille. Students journeyed inside the building and stopped at various stations listed on their checklist where they received stickers.

“We really just want folks to come in, explore the spaces, and kind of discover what the library is all about and how we can support students to make them successful here at Texas A&M,” Chance Medlin, learning and student engagement librarian said.

Morgan Ashcraft, an incoming freshman majoring in business said she has enjoyed being able to walk around campus, meet new people and get a glace at all the organizations and what they have to offer.

“I visited the Aggie Baptist Student Ministry, I visited some of their events and I really liked the community there and the events they have,” Ashcraft said.

Ashcraft said she’s looking forward to meeting more people, learning about more organizations, and starting her major at Mays Business School.

“I’m excited that our classes are really big, I like to visit with a lot of people and I’ve heard Mays is a really good school,” Ashcraft said.

