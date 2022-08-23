Texas A&M Cushing Memorial Library home to George R.R. Martin collection

George R.R. Martin Collection at Texas A&M's Cushing Memorial Library and Achieves
George R.R. Martin Collection at Texas A&M's Cushing Memorial Library and Achieves(KBTX)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Aug. 22, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fans of Game of Thrones, or creator George R.R. Martin may want to check out Texas A&M’s Cushing Memorial Library and Archives to take a look at their collection.

The George R.R. Martin collection at the Cushing Memorial Library includes Martin’s manuscripts, correspondence, documents relating to his life and career, screenplays, and drafts of some of his novels and short stories. It also includes around 1,500 books, replica swords, and merchandise such as figures. While some of the swords are out on display in the lobby anyone interested in seeing more of the collection can do so by request.

Being home to the George R.R. Martin collection is a big point of pride for the library, Jeremy Brett, science fiction and fantasy research collection curator said.

“To have the papers of an author of such cultural significance, importance, and such popularly is a really big deal,” Brett said. “The work he creates inspires.”

Brett said there’s a lot of depth and complexity to Martin’s work whether it’s his show or his written work.

“There’s a lot of potential research to be done, a lot that can be said, so it’s important to have it not just as a prestige collection, but it’s important for doing research,” Brett said.

Brett said while not everything in the collection is rare it includes stories that mean something to people which makes special collections libraries like Cushing more approachable.

“Students especially can see that this library is for them, there’s something in here for them, it’s not something they have to be afraid of, it’s not something they should feel they have no part in or they can’t find a piece of themselves in, so it’s important for that reason too,” Brett.

With Martin’s new show, Home of the Dragon, Brett expects more people to be interested in the collection.

“We get fans who want to look at stuff Martin’s created, we get scholars who come to actually use papers to do research, we just get all kinds of people coming in to look at the material,” Brett said.

Being a student is not required to view the collection as it and the library are open to the public.

“You can just walk in off the street if you want to see things,” Brett said. “You don’t have to have a reason for it. You can walk in and say I love Game of Thrones, I heard you had swords, let me see swords, and we’ll bring out swords.”

