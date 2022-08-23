Treat of the Day: Class of 2026 cadets finish freshman orientation week at A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-College Station residents may have noticed their barber shops were a little busier than usual with some new Aggies taking the first steps toward becoming cadets.

The Class 0f 2026 finished out Freshman Orientation Week by taking the Cadet Oath and conducting their first pass in review as members of the Corps!

The Corps, one of the largest uniformed bodies of students in the nation, provides hands-on leadership experience, enhances a world-class education from Texas A&M, and directly involves cadets in the traditions that make Aggieland so different from all other schools. There are more than 2,000 cadets at Texas A&M, each with their own reason for joining the Corps of Cadets.

