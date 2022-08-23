Treat of the Day: Class of 2026 cadets finish freshman orientation week at A&M

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-College Station residents may have noticed their barber shops were a little busier than usual with some new Aggies taking the first steps toward becoming cadets.

The Class 0f 2026 finished out Freshman Orientation Week by taking the Cadet Oath and conducting their first pass in review as members of the Corps!

The Corps, one of the largest uniformed bodies of students in the nation, provides hands-on leadership experience, enhances a world-class education from Texas A&M, and directly involves cadets in the traditions that make Aggieland so different from all other schools. There are more than 2,000 cadets at Texas A&M, each with their own reason for joining the Corps of Cadets.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive near...
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
Stephen Rowe has been charged with two counts of assault of a public servant as well as evading...
Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar
An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a 3-year-old Texas girl has been canceled after the girl was...
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Texas girl found safe
Dream Wedding Giveaway
Couple gets married at Bryan wedding venue after winning wedding giveaway

Latest News

The new cadets just finished Freshman Orientation Week
Treat of the Day: Class of 2026 finishes Freshman Orientation Week
Treat of the Staff: Brenham ISD custodial staff recognized for hard work
Treat of the Staff: Brenham ISD custodial staff recognized for hard work
Lindsey works at Mary Catherine Harris High School
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD counselor recognized
Lindsey works at Mary Catherine Harris High School
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD counselor named Region 6 High School Counselor of the Year