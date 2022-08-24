Brazos County Commissioners Court reduces 2022 tax rate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County residents may notice a slightly reduced tax rate for 2022.

The Brazos County Commissioners Court voted to approve the 2022 tax rate on Tuesday. The tax rate was reduced from $0.49 to $0.48 in a three to two vote. Russ Ford, Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2 and Steve Aldrich, County Commissioner Precinct 1 voted against the new tax rate.

During the meeting Ford asked the commissioners court to consider a “no new revenue rate” which he said would be a nice gesture to Brazos County citizens after appraisals were raised twenty percent.

“I think the $0.44 rate would actually represent no new payment by home owners by tax payers in the county, but we’re unwilling to negotiate,” Ford said. “It’s a penny decrease in the rate, but because the appraisals have gone up I think each tax payer, each home owner will pay $150 to $200 more.”

Aldrich said the purposed tax rate will generate $7 million more revenue than what’s required to execute the proposed budget.

“It means they’re going to be asking for addition revenue, but there’s no enumerated purpose for where that revenue will be used,” Aldrich said. “There’s tax and spend, that additional, unreserved, unrestricted fund balance will be taxed and not spent which I can’t vote for.”

Judge Duane Peters said the pandemic has caused the county to get behind on much needed projects and road construction that will be funded by tax payer dollars.

“I felt like it was pretty short sighted to cut $0.07 or $0.08 out of the tax rate because we’re going to need that money,” Peters said. “We continue to have projects that need to be done, we continue to have roads that need to be done, so to me it was not prudent to cut the tax rate to the point where in the next two or three years we’re going to be in trouble trying to keep up.”

Peters said he believes the Commissioners Court made the right choice approving the 2022 tax rate, that way they can provide Brazos County residents with “essential services” such as roads and law enforcement.

“If you look at the average house which is around $350,000 it’s going to add about $10 a month to your tax bill for the County Commissioner taxes, so that’s going to be around $115 to $120 a year,” Peters said. “We all know inflation has kicked in and if that was all that we were depending on, that portion of the tax, we probably couldn’t keep up.”

