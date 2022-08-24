Bryan Police arrest two suspected drug dealers, seize more than 60 pounds of drugs

A large amount of drugs were found during a search warrant at a home
Salvador Barrios, Jr and Esther Cardona
Salvador Barrios, Jr and Esther Cardona(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Falls
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspected drug dealers were arrested in Bryan after police found a large amount of drugs in their home while executing a search warrant.

The Bryan Police Department’s Tactical Response team searched a home in the 1500 block of Vincent Street on Aug. 23.

Inside the home, officers found several kinds of drugs including 12.2 pounds of suspected cocaine, 26.2 grams of suspected MDMA pills and approximately 49.9 pounds of marijuana. The cocaine and MDMA pills, also known as ecstasy, tested positive, according to authorities.

The suspected marijuana and other drugs found inside were sent to a Texas Department of Public Safety lab for further testing.

Bryan police also found evidence the drugs were being packaged and sold from the location, according to an arrest report. A large sum of money, as well as two vehicles, were also seized from the residence.

Police arrested Salvador Reyna Barrios, Jr. 39, and Esther Elaine Cardona, 28. They were taken to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thick smoke was seen pouring out of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue in the middle of the...
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
One person was killed Monday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near FM 2154
One person dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
The National Weather Service is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and Caribbean...
National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/24
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/24
KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
Aggieland First Day of School Forecast 8/24
Aggieland First Day of School Forecast 8/24
Experts suggest "packing your patience" when navigating A&M back to school and gameday traffic.
As Texas A&M classes start, expert provides advice on how to navigate traffic