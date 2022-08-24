Bryan Police arrest two suspected drug dealers, seize more than 60 pounds of drugs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspected drug dealers were arrested in Bryan after police found a large amount of drugs in their home while executing a search warrant.

The Bryan Police Department’s Tactical Response team searched a home in the 1500 block of Vincent Street on Aug. 23.

Inside the home, officers found several kinds of drugs including 12.2 pounds of suspected cocaine, 26.2 grams of suspected MDMA pills and approximately 49.9 pounds of marijuana. The cocaine and MDMA pills, also known as ecstasy, tested positive, according to authorities.

The suspected marijuana and other drugs found inside were sent to a Texas Department of Public Safety lab for further testing.

Bryan police also found evidence the drugs were being packaged and sold from the location, according to an arrest report. A large sum of money, as well as two vehicles, were also seized from the residence.

Police arrested Salvador Reyna Barrios, Jr. 39, and Esther Elaine Cardona, 28. They were taken to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

