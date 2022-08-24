Celebrating National Waffle Day with The Toasted Yolk Cafe

By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday is National Waffle Day and the crew from The Toasted Yolk Cafe is helping KBTX celebrate.

Owner Scott Wong and his team prepared several waffle dishes and dropped them off in time for the Brazos Valley This Morning crew.

They dropped off chicken and waffles, sweet potato waffles, and a traditional Belgian waffle with fruit and whipped cream.

Here’s some additional information about those menu items from The Toasted Yolk:

* As part of their new Fall Limited Time Menu lineup, the Toasted Yolk is serving their own twist on the classic Chicken and Waffles, which is made with in-house chicken tenders fried to perfection and sandwiched between cheddar cheese and jalapeño infused Belgian waffles. Mike’s Hot Honey is then drizzled all over for an extra spicy kick, and is served with the Yolk’s classic hashbrown casserole.

* In addition to the Chicken and Waffles, the Toasted Yolk is also giving customers the warm fuzzy feeling all of fall with their limited-time Sweet Potato Waffle! Griddled to perfection, warm on the inside yet crispy on the outside and topped with a homemade cinnamon butter, this is the perfect waffle for fall!

The Toasted Yolk is located at 700 University Dr. East in Suite B. The restaurant is open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

