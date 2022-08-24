Consol volleyball falls to Tomball in four sets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost to Tomball 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-13 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

After dropping the first two games, the Lady Tigers stormed back in set three to take a commanding 24-18 lead. The Lady Cougars answered with 5 straight points, but Kendra Humphries had a kill to win 25-23 and force the fourth set, which Tomball won with ease.

Consol stays at Tiger Gym for a four-game home stretch and will host Porter on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.