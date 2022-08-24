Freshman gather at Kyle Field for 2026 class picture

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Class of 2026 packed into Kyle Field for a picture Tuesday night.

Thousands of young students attended the event which was a part of Howdy Week. The group dressed in maroon and lined up for the photo across the football field.

The group is eager to begin their freshman year and join the traditions that bring many students to Texas A&M.

“It feels kind of surreal to be on the field and see how big it is with all your other freshman, it’s awesome,” freshman, Ryann Vance, said.

Being on the field gave the freshman the chance to see the field from a player’s point of view.

“You see everyone walking around campus and to see everyone in such a big group is so surreal and knowing we’ll be in the stands in two weeks watching the game is exciting,” freshman, Jade McMurry, said.

