Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating mobile home fire, death

RICHARDS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mobile home fire and death that happened Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded around 7:30 a.m. to a mobile home in the 7300 block of CR 232 in Richards. Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but only one was able to get out, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crews found 70-year-old John Foy dead in the home. The sheriff’s office is awaiting an autopsy for his cause of death. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

