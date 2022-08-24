Hometown Heroes: College Station Cougars

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station football is coming off a 15-1 season. Their lone loss was in overtime to Katy Paetow in the state championship game.

College Station’s head coach since the program’s inception, Steve Huff, is now at Decatur. Stoney Pryor is the new man in charge but he’s been with the team since it started, so the Cougars said it’s been a smooth transition.

There will be some new faces at quarterback, receiver, and key defensive positions, but the Cougars return the 2021 5A Offensive Player of the Year Marquise Collins. After their heartbreaker in Arlington last year, Collins and the Cougars are ready to get back.

”Losing in overtime in the state championship game, I can’t even explain the feeling to you,” College Station running back Marquise Collins said. “Nobody wants to feel it. It definitely puts a chip on your shoulder and lights a fire in you,” Collins added.

“We have a lot of returning starters,” stated College Station offensive lineman Jake Utley. “Our defense is great. Our offense is great. Our coaching staff is great. We lost our head coach, but we’ve been smooth sailing with Coach Pryor. That gives us a lot of motivation that we’re still in this,” Utley added.

“We’ve got a great program,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor exclaimed. “We’ve had a great foundation. The culture is solid. Obviously last year we had a fantastic year, and so to be able to take over that and to continue the things that we’ve built and continue pouring into the kids, making them excellent football players and young men. It’s a great opportunity,” Pryor added.

The Cougars will open their season on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. when they take on Lovejoy in the Tom Landry Classic at Allen High School’s Eagle Stadium.

