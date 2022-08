BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Vikings dropped a 3 set decision to Montgomery Tuesday night at Viking Gym 25-16, 25-21, 28-26.

The Lady Bears got 13 kills from Abby Meador.

Bryan will return to tournament action as they head to George Ranch High School for the LCISD Tournament.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.