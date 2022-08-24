National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Tuesday, the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season was just 18 days away. While it seems to have been a slow tropical season, conditions may be changing to see new development over the coming week. As one tropical wave fizzled out in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center had two other areas of interest outlined for potential development as of the latest evening update.

A tropical wave that emerged off the African Coast this past weekend is no longer marked for potential development over the next five days. Dry, Saharan dust air has kept rain and thunderstorm development at a minimum. While this is not expected to become a tropical system, it has cleared some of that dusty air and added moisture along the southern Atlantic region that could help future tropical waves organize over the same area.

Speaking of which: a tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in a few days. According to the agency, “environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system late this week or over the weekend while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.” | Development chance next 48 hours: 0% | Development chance over the next 5 days: 20%

The tropical wave to monitor - East of the Windward Islands: “A large area of disturbed weather is located several hundred miles east-southeast of the eastern Caribbean Sea. Even though this system remains disorganized, environmental conditions could become more conducive for development in a few days while it is forecast to move across the islands and into the southeastern Caribbean Sea.” | Development chance next 48 hours: 0% | Development chance over the next 5 days: 20%

Upper-level winds are expected to remain hostile for tropical development to occur through the start of the weekend. Once this tropical wave moves into the Caribbean waters, those stronger mid-level winds are expected to migrate toward the central and western Gulf of Mexico. As a more conducive wind pattern takes shape, this area of interest is expected to move over extremely warm water both at the surface and below. Those warmer waters can act as the fuel to strengthen a low-pressure system into one of tropical nature rapidly at this time of the year.

/2 Some notes about the state of the Caribbean over the next week:

1) upper-level winds are currently hostile (shown in red/purple). They look to relax, move to west Gulf as area of interest moves in

2) Water temp overly warm at & below surface to fuel a tropical system pic.twitter.com/mcTd5Y2wGb — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 24, 2022

There is no immediate concern to the Texas or Gulf Coast through the weekend and final days of August. However, development or not, this area of interest is expected to reach the southern or southeastern Gulf of Mexico in the first days of September. There are still too many unknowns to understand what this will become -- if anything -- when this would become, or where it could head. For now, this remains a system to monitor -- but the first system of the season that seems to be of potential concern for the Gulf of Mexico.

For the first time since 1982, the Atlantic has had no named storms (e.g., >=39 mph tropical cyclones) between July 3 - August 22. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/6zTfNsUCA7 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 23, 2022

The next system to form this season would gain the name Danielle.

