As one Texas city floods, what factors determine who’s next

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas received a summer’s worth of rain in less than 24 hours, causing deadly flooding in the area, many Texans were left to wonder if their city would be next.

Nasir Gharaibeh, a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Texas A&M University, joined First News at Four to discuss what makes some parts of the lone star state more prone to flooding.

Texas is home to flash flood alley, part of the state where heavy rains have high potential to cause floods. This area extends from San Antonio, to Austin, to Waco, all the way up to Dallas.

Why some areas flood while other communities don’t can be broken down into several factors. The first of which being what Gharaibeh calls the built environment, which includes buildings, streets, drainage, infrastructure. The natural environment, including the terrain of the area and the type of soil, also makes an impact.

“So a combination of all of these three types of factors, the natural environment, the built environment and the weather triggered flash flooding,” explained Gharaibeh.

As communities expand, Gharaibeh recommends balancing growth to lower the potential for flooding. He suggested communities like Bryan-College Station look at how the cities are balance between concrete and asphalt and green areas.

To prepare for flooding, cities should also upgrade old drainage infrastructure, instead of waiting until after big storms to make improvements.

