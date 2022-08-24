As one Texas city floods, what factors determine who’s next

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas received a summer’s worth of rain in less than 24 hours, causing deadly flooding in the area, many Texans were left to wonder if their city would be next.

Nasir Gharaibeh, a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Texas A&M University, joined First News at Four to discuss what makes some parts of the lone star state more prone to flooding.

Texas is home to flash flood alley, part of the state where heavy rains have high potential to cause floods. This area extends from San Antonio, to Austin, to Waco, all the way up to Dallas.

Why some areas flood while other communities don’t can be broken down into several factors. The first of which being what Gharaibeh calls the built environment, which includes buildings, streets, drainage, infrastructure. The natural environment, including the terrain of the area and the type of soil, also makes an impact.

“So a combination of all of these three types of factors, the natural environment, the built environment and the weather triggered flash flooding,” explained Gharaibeh.

As communities expand, Gharaibeh recommends balancing growth to lower the potential for flooding. He suggested communities like Bryan-College Station look at how the cities are balance between concrete and asphalt and green areas.

To prepare for flooding, cities should also upgrade old drainage infrastructure, instead of waiting until after big storms to make improvements.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thick smoke was seen pouring out of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue in the middle of the...
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
One person was killed Monday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near FM 2154
One person dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6
The National Weather Service is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and Caribbean...
National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean
Salvador Barrios, Jr and Esther Cardona
Bryan Police arrest two suspected drug dealers, seize more than 60 pounds of drugs
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas

Latest News

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating mobile home fire, death
It's happening on Friday, August 26 at Grand Station Entertainment
Unbound hosting 'Light Up the Dark' Glow Bowl
Hometown Heroes: College Station Cougars
Hometown Heroes: College Station Cougars
Still no starting quarterback announcement from Fisher
Still no starting quarterback decision from Jimbo Fisher