Still no starting quarterback decision from Jimbo Fisher

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jimbo Fisher is not in a big hurry to make public who the Aggies starting quarterback will be. At his media availability on Wednesday afternoon, he said he had not decided on a starter.

Jimbo said the biggest deciding factor is consistency. He also said he could play two quarterbacks in a season like he did at LSU with Nick Saban.

“You have a multitude of guys who you think can do well and do things.. you’re learning each guy.. what each guy does well... how you call a game for him and for the third,” Jimbo Fisher said. “I think all three are growing. When you have depth and guys that can play it’s a very good thing especially at that position.”

Fisher doesn’t seem real worried about the decision and has said throughout Fall Camp he’ll know when he knows.

"Have you decided who your starting quarterback is?"



Jimbo: "No."



Cool cool cool. #Aggies pic.twitter.com/5JYsWaE45X — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) August 24, 2022

