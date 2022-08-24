As Texas A&M classes start, expert provides advice on how to navigate traffic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday marks the start of classes at Texas A&M, meaning traffic will be more hectic over the next few days. Tim Lomax with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute said drivers can expect to see the most traffic around campus. This includes FM 2818, Wellborn Road and the intersection of George Bush Drive and Wellborn.

Lomax suggests taking alternate modes of transportation if possible, like riding your bike or taking the bus. For those riding the bus, Lomax recommends taking an earlier route to give yourself time to get to your destination without being late due to traffic.

The expert said peak traffic hours will mostly be between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. FM 2818 will probably be the road with the most traffic during the evening.

If possible, Lomax suggests taking Highway 6, Texas Avenue and South College Avenue. Also, the TAMU mobile app can be helpful for those wanting to keep up with bus routes.

Along with traffic due to the start of A&M’s school year, the upcoming football season is something experts believe drivers should also start preparing for. Debbie Alberts with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute believes preparation is key, especially for those who don’t plan on attending home games. She said Wellborn Road, George Bush Drive and FM 2818 are roads to be cautious of on gameday.

For those who don’t have assigned parking through the 12th Man Foundation, Alberts suggests using the “Destination Aggieland” page on the TAMU mobile app to find available gameday parking. The expert said it’s best to find parking near where you plan to go after the game.

Shuttles are another mode of transportation fans can use to commute to and from games. There are seven on-campus shuttle routes, four off-campus routes and a Park & Ride shuttle option through Downtown Bryan.

Tailgating at Aggie Park will also be available this season. Albert said pedestrian enclosures around the park including Houston Street and Joe Routt Boulevard will close four hours before the games.

Albert recommends everyone attending games, no matter their mode of transportation, to “pack your patience.”

