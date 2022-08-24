Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commander visits KBTX to talk about upcoming school year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets is a growing organization with a new leader and a new commander.

In July, the university named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant of the Corps of Cadets.

This year, thirteen students representing four states and ten Texas cities will assume senior leadership roles in the largest, oldest, and most visible student organization at Texas A&M University.

Corps Commander Grayson Winchester of Fort Worth joined Rusty Surette on First News at Four Tuesday to discuss his new leadership role.

Fish Review 2022. Congrats to Corps Cdr Grayson Winchester & his cadre who trained the new freshman cadets, & congrats to the Fish Class of 2026! Best wishes to all in the coming school year! Proud of all of them! Whoop! @TAMU @AggieCorps @TAMUCommandant @AggieNetwork @TAMUDSA pic.twitter.com/VFEnxTByfh — BG Joe E. Ramirez, Jr. '79, USA (Ret.) (@AggieVPRamirez) August 20, 2022

"Class of 2026, I expect nothing less over the course of this semester & this next year that you give it your all like you’ve given this week. Do we have a deal?” –Grayson Winchester '23, Corps Commander ‘22-23

This morning, @tamu2026 conducted their first pass in review.#FOW2022 pic.twitter.com/yRmyuqhYFD — The Commandant (@TAMUCommandant) August 20, 2022

