Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commander visits KBTX to talk about upcoming school year
Grayson Winchester speaks with Rusty Surette about his new role, expectations for the Corps of Cadets, and why he wanted to be in this leadership role for Texas A&M University.
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets is a growing organization with a new leader and a new commander.
In July, the university named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant of the Corps of Cadets.
This year, thirteen students representing four states and ten Texas cities will assume senior leadership roles in the largest, oldest, and most visible student organization at Texas A&M University.
Corps Commander Grayson Winchester of Fort Worth joined Rusty Surette on First News at Four Tuesday to discuss his new leadership role.
Click on the video player above to see the interview.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.