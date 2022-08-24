Treat of the Day: $11,000 raised to help fight breast cancer in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The community showed up to support a worthy cause as the Second Annual Billie Jo Cross Memorial Blood Drive and Benefit raised $11,000 for Pink Alliance Brazos Valley. The event honored Cross, of Bryan, who passed away in 2020.

The fundraiser was on July 16 at Joe’s Place. There was a blood drive, silent auction, raffle, corn hole tournament and live music.

Cross’ family and friends would like to thank everyone who honored her at the event and helped support women in the Brazos Valley who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Plans for next year’s event are already in the works.

