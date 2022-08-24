Treat of the Day: Two Bryan ISD teachers get engaged

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Love is in the air at Bryan ISD.

Only one week of school has passed and two teachers have received marriage proposals at their respective schools.

Marine Veteran Cpl. Dennis Brantley surprised Taylor Parker, Long Intermediate 6th grade math teacher and coach, by popping the question during her class. Over at Ross Elementary, Alan Quintero proposed to 4th-grade teacher Kayla Siegert during the school’s first assembly.

Congratulations to the happy couples!

