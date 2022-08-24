A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.

A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/PHILECIA LABOUNTY/TIKTOK/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A cancer survivor has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.

She found a lump in her breast but was told it was benign.

When she asked for a mammogram, she was told there was no need because of her young age and family history.

She ended up with stage 4 breast cancer.

“I was in the best shape of my life. I was internationally modeling,” said Philecia Labounty, who never imagined that at just 29 years old, she would be diagnosed with cancer.

“Even when I was diagnosed it was really hard to process because I had no other symptoms. I had clean blood work,” Labounty said.

When she felt a lump in one of her breasts, she said she went to a free clinic in Long Beach to have it checked out and was told it was just a benign cyst.

That she asked at the time to have a mammogram, and the doctor submitted a request that was denied because of her young age and because she had no family history of cancer.

“I was like, ‘OK, they said you’re OK. Trust what they say. Trust the doctors,’” she said.

But now she wishes she would have trusted her gut instinct.

Labouty said that within eight months, the lump grew much larger, so doctors did approve a mammogram.

But by that time, she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer that had spread to her lungs, lymph nodes and sternum.

She said she will likely be on chemotherapy drugs for the rest of her life.

“I don’t like being the example, but if it means I can save somebody else, that’s all I want,” Labounty said.

The now 35-year-old, who is in remission, wants other young women to know something she didn’t know back then - that we can all go get a second opinion.

“Find another doctor,” she said.

Her TikTok posts documenting her recent visits with her new doctors has gone viral.

“She told me I’m doing incredible by letting them know when something is wrong,” Labounty said.

She said she hopes that message empowers other people to know their voice matters when it comes to matters of their health.

“You have every right to fight for your healthcare,” Labounty said. “And if you’re not feeling OK with what you’re getting, find it elsewhere, because it’s out there.”

