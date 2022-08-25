Aggie Quarterback Club donates $40,000 to Kidz1stFund

Jimbo Fisher spoke at the Aggie Quarterback Club Wednesday evening.
Jimbo Fisher spoke at the Aggie Quarterback Club Wednesday evening.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jimbo Fisher spoke at the Aggie Quarterback Club Wednesday evening. The organization also made a $40,000 donation for the Kidz1stFund.

The head coach gave a run down of how camp was going and joked about not having named a starting quarterback just yet.

The Kidz1stFun was created to benefit Fisher’s son Ethan and thousands of others who have Fanconi anemia a rare blood disorder.

“People are amazing,” Fisher said. “Everyone talks about everything that goes wrong in the world and there are a lot of amazing people who are very generous and understand that everybody has a lot of problems and a lot of issues and want to save people, and the A&M people they’re amazing people and for what they’ve done for us I can’t thank them enough

A&M assistant coaches are also slated to speak at the quarterback club this fall and the group is still accepting members.

If you’re looking to join or want more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thick smoke was seen pouring out of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue in the middle of the...
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
One person was killed Monday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near FM 2154
One person dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6
The National Weather Service is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and Caribbean...
National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean
Salvador Barrios, Jr and Esther Cardona
Bryan Police arrest two suspected drug dealers, seize more than 60 pounds of drugs
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas

Latest News

Hometown Heroes: Bryan Vikings
Operation safe shield providing bullet-resistant window shields
Operation Safe Shield installs bullet resistant windshields for Brazos Valley law enforcement
Hometown Heroes: College Station Cougars
Hometown Heroes: College Station Cougars
Hometown Heroes: College Station Cougars
Hometown Heroes: College Station Cougars