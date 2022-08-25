Aggie Quarterback Club donates $40,000 to Kidz1stFund

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jimbo Fisher spoke at the Aggie Quarterback Club Wednesday evening. The organization also made a $40,000 donation for the Kidz1stFund.

The head coach gave a run down of how camp was going and joked about not having named a starting quarterback just yet.

The Kidz1stFun was created to benefit Fisher’s son Ethan and thousands of others who have Fanconi anemia a rare blood disorder.

“People are amazing,” Fisher said. “Everyone talks about everything that goes wrong in the world and there are a lot of amazing people who are very generous and understand that everybody has a lot of problems and a lot of issues and want to save people, and the A&M people they’re amazing people and for what they’ve done for us I can’t thank them enough

A&M assistant coaches are also slated to speak at the quarterback club this fall and the group is still accepting members.

If you’re looking to join or want more information click here.

Jimbo starts his talk by cracking jokes about naming a starting QB at the @AggieQBClub.



Says it’s coming soon. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/aLZ3G3vSDP — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) August 24, 2022

