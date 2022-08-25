BCS Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Economic Outlook Briefing luncheon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station got a look at how they measure up economically with the rest of the state of Texas at the BCS Chamber of Commerce’s annual economic outlook briefing luncheon Wednesday afternoon. Many of the area’s leaders were in attendance including Congressmen Pete Sessions and Michael McCall.

“Coming together like this is really vital to the economy and vital to our future,” says Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation President and C.E.O. Matt Prochaska. “There’s so much growth happening in the Brazos Valley, working together in partnership with all of our leadership is essential.”

There were many economic improvements BCS has made that were highlighted. The baseline economy has more than doubled in the last 20 years and the economy overall is higher than it was before the pandemic. The unemployment rate is also at 3.2% which is the third lowest in the state of Texas.

Congressman Pete Sessions highlights that there are still improvements to be made as the median price per square foot for housing in the area has increased by 36%.

“We’re finding that we’re lagging behind in affordable housing. And that’s something that me sitting on the financial services committee we’re trying to put as a higher priority,” says Sessions.

You can check out some economic indicators for Bryan and College Station here.

