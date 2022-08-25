Brazos Valley Cares awards grants to groups that support local veterans

Brazos Valley Cares presented grant awards totaling over $120,000 to local organizations for the support of veterans and their families in the Brazos Valley.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from Brazos Valley Cares:

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Brazos Valley Cares presented grant awards totaling over $120,000 to local organizations for the support of veterans and their families in the Brazos Valley.

Brazos Valley Cares has been awarding these grants for several years and decided to host an awards banquet to better facilitate cooperation and service integration between these veteran resource organizations.

The banquet Tuesday was held at the new C&Js restaurant in Bryan.

Receiving grants this year are the Marine Corps League, American Legion Post 159, Wreaths Across America, OnRamp, Never Forget Garden Veterans memorial, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, #FirstGenVets at TAMU, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 159, Student Veterans of America at TAMU, Salvation Army of Brazos County, and TAMU Veterans Resource Center.

Brazos Valley Cares is devoted to supporting individuals who have served in the United States military services, and their families in the Brazos Valley.

Since incorporating as a non-profit in 2015, Brazos Valley Cares has raised over 2 million dollars and partnered with local veteran service. BVC operates a 100% volunteer 24- hour Hotline to assist local veterans with rent, groceries, and funeral expenses and hosts PTSD treatment clinics for local veterans.

To learn more visit www.brazosvalleycares.org, email us at info@brazosvalleycares.org, or leave a voicemail at 979-361-7815.

(Thank you to Water to Wine Productions for providing the video and photos for this event)

