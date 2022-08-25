Centerville ISD to shuffle classes following asbestos exposure during construction

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The following statement has been released from Centerville ISD regarding an incident at the high school:

Yesterday afternoon, Centerville ISD leadership was made aware of potential asbestos exposure during jackhammering in a classroom that is currently under construction. Construction was immediately halted to assess the situation, and leadership began working with consultants to ensure the safety of our school community.

The classroom construction site is removed from where classes are being conducted, the jackhammering occurred outside of school hours, and the District has no reason to believe that any other portions of the building are impacted. Furthermore, the District’s consultants have advised that there is a very low risk to human health or the environment.

Nevertheless, in an abundance of caution, the District is implementing response actions as outlined by Centerville ISD Board Policy. We are already working with the District’s consultants to implement an effective response to ensure the safety of the entire school community. As part of this comprehensive response, there will be movement of several classrooms for school tomorrow.

As always, our main priority remains the health and safety of our students and staff and we are committed to taking every recommended step to ensure that safety.

