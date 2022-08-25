City council and CSPD discuss future of public safety in the Northgate District

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Chief Billy Couch is concerned with crime and public safety in the Northgate District and made a presentation to the city council on Thursday.

Documents filed with the city council show the department’s concern stems from its rapid growth over the years combined with the number of bar establishments and visitors in a small confined area.

Documents also show that the police department says more resources are needed, despite additional resources already allocated to the Northgate District.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says the city and council members want to ensure that the Northgate Entertainment District is an enjoyable place for all to visit.

“Some of the activities that are going on are wonderful and great and some of them not so great,” said Mooney. “So we need to make sure that we’re trying to address those in the most effective way we possibly can for the safety of those who are in Northgate.”

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch addressed the council with data collected over the past three years and says that both the residential population and licensed bars in Northgate are contributing factors to the crime in the city.

Chief Couch says the 31 bars in Northgate draw in more than 10,000 people during peak time which in turn increases crime in the area.

According to the data released by the department, officers responded to nearly 11,000 calls in the area during 2021 far surpassing any area of the city. Of those 11,000 calls, more than 10,000 occurred during the night resulting in 473 arrests in 2021. That number is expected to exceed 500 this year.

“The call volume is going up, the call types are getting worse and it’s getting more dangerous,” said Couch.

Mayor Mooney says the council, CSPD and all stakeholders involved will begin to meet to find solutions to the issues in the Northgate district.

“We need to make sure that we’re responding to the needs of Northgate, its business owners as well as the folks that frequent there,” said Mooney.

The complete presentation and data released by the College Station Police Department can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and Caribbean...
National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean
Salvador Barrios, Jr and Esther Cardona
Bryan Police arrest two suspected drug dealers, seize more than 60 pounds of drugs
Thick smoke was seen pouring out of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue in the middle of the...
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
The men were connected to the crimes via cell phone data, recorded phone calls from jail and...
CSPD says one group is connected to up to 20 vehicle burglary crimes
The Madisonville Police Department reports 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd has been arrested for...
Man arrested after using fake checks to buy 4 vehicles in 2 towns

Latest News

College Station City Council has workshop for Restricted Occupancy Overlay projects.
College Station City Council discusses progress of Restricted Occupancy Overlay
City council and CSPD discuss future of public safety in the Northgate District
City council and CSPD discuss future of public safety in the Northgate District
Longtime coach, Kenner Reinhardt passes away
Longtime coach, Kenner Reinhardt passes away
Restaurant Report Card: August 25, 2022
Restaurant Report Card: August 25, 2022
Restaurant Report Card: August 25, 2022