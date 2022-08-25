City council and CSPD discuss future of public safety in the Northgate District

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Chief Billy Couch is concerned with crime and public safety in the Northgate District and made a presentation to the city council on Thursday.

Documents filed with the city council show the department’s concern stems from its rapid growth over the years combined with the number of bar establishments and visitors in a small confined area.

Documents also show that the police department says more resources are needed, despite additional resources already allocated to the Northgate District.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says the city and council members want to ensure that the Northgate Entertainment District is an enjoyable place for all to visit.

“Some of the activities that are going on are wonderful and great and some of them not so great,” said Mooney. “So we need to make sure that we’re trying to address those in the most effective way we possibly can for the safety of those who are in Northgate.”

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch addressed the council with data collected over the past three years and says that both the residential population and licensed bars in Northgate are contributing factors to the crime in the city.

Chief Couch says the 31 bars in Northgate draw in more than 10,000 people during peak time which in turn increases crime in the area.

According to the data released by the department, officers responded to nearly 11,000 calls in the area during 2021 far surpassing any area of the city. Of those 11,000 calls, more than 10,000 occurred during the night resulting in 473 arrests in 2021. That number is expected to exceed 500 this year.

“The call volume is going up, the call types are getting worse and it’s getting more dangerous,” said Couch.

Mayor Mooney says the council, CSPD and all stakeholders involved will begin to meet to find solutions to the issues in the Northgate district.

“We need to make sure that we’re responding to the needs of Northgate, its business owners as well as the folks that frequent there,” said Mooney.

The complete presentation and data released by the College Station Police Department can be found here.

