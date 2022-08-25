College Station City Council, CSPD discuss future of public safety of Northgate

Northgate Public Safety(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Chief Billy Couch is is concerned with crime and public safety in the Northgate District and is expected to make a presentation to the city council on Thursday.

Documents filed with the city council show the department’s concern stems from its rapid growth over the years combined with the number of bar establishments and visitors in a small confined area.

Documents also show that the police department says more resources are needed, despite additional resources already allocated to the Northgate District.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says the city and council members want to ensure that the Northgate Entertainment District is an enjoyable place for all to visit.

“Some of the activities that are going on are wonderful and great and some of them not so great,” said Mooney. “So we need to make sure that we’re trying to address those in the most effective way we possibly can for the safety of those who are in Northgate.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

