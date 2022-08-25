College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s

College Station City Council will discuss a possible redevelopment in the former Macy's at Post...
College Station City Council will discuss a possible redevelopment in the former Macy's at Post Oak Mall.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall.

One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.

The former Macy’s closed back in 2021 and was one of the 45 locations to shut down due to its three year store closure plan.

Lou Ann McKinney, a Bryan-College Station resident, said she hopes the renovation will lead to Post Oak becoming more of an up-and-coming mall.

“I mean sometimes I go to Austin, the Woodlands or even Houston for things I can’t find here,” said McKinney. “But really just anything we can do to make this community better.”

McKinney said with Bryan-College Station growing at a fast rate, it would be more convenient for locals to have an upgraded store at Post Oak.

“I mean we have so many visitors coming from out of town. People moving here, the housing market is like crazy. Everyone is buying new houses,” McKinney said.

The City of College Station told KBTX they have yet to sign a contract before the City Council meeting.

