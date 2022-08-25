College Station city leaders hold public hearing on proposed tax rate

The proposed tax rate is expected to be adopted at Thursday evening's College Station City Council meeting(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council will host a public hearing Thursday to discuss setting a tax rate for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

City leaders are expected to adopt a property tax rate of $0.524613 per $100 valuation, which is 1 cent lower than last year’s rate.

The new tax rate is expected to help fund public and fire safety which is nearly half of the 2023 fiscal year budget.

This story is developing and will be updated.

