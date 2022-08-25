College Station’s Marquise Collins announces season ending injury

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -- The College Station Cougars will open up the 2022 season on Saturday night against Lucas Lovejoy but will do it without leading running back Marquise Collins in the backfield.

The Class 5A Offensive Player of The Year announced on his twitter account that he has suffered a season ending injury and will have to support his team from the sidelines this season.

Marquise also plans on getting healthy during the fall and enrolling early at Duke next spring after accepting a scholarship offer from Blue Devils Head Coach Mike Elko.

