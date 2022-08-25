Construction crews work to finish $36 million dollar Aggie Park renovation

By Justin Dorsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies are just one week away from opening their newly renovated park. Project organizers tell KBTX the update has been about seven years in the making.

“It’s going to be a place where students feel at home and comfortable for recreation and inspiration.” said Vice President for the Association of Former Students, Scott Walker.

The park, once an empty plot of land will feature a two-tiered lake loaded with Florida bass, an amphitheater, two waterfalls and over 20 acres of green space. Walker said the project is priced around $36 million, and all funds were received from donors. Organizers hope the park will bring more life to the school over the long run.

“Students can study in the park, we want to give them a reason to stay on campus and not just come, go to class and go back to their apartment,” said Walker.

The park will be dedicated to Shannon Lia Roberts 86′, a former student who fought cancer for two decades. Her husband Wayne Roberts 85′ made the lead donation to get the park going. Aggie Park officially opens to the public Sept. 2, with a kickoff concert featuring music star Robert Earl Keen.

