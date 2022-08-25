Craig Potts retiring after 27 years of grounds maintenance with Texas A&M Athletics

Craig Potts will retire after 27 years of maintaining athletic fields at Texas A&M including...
Craig Potts will retire after 27 years of maintaining athletic fields at Texas A&M including Kyle Field, Olsen Field, The Aggie Softball Complex, and Davis Diamond.(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At a university with a proud agricultural heritage, there is an inherent pressure to produce athletic playing fields that are the envy of their peers.

Texas A&M has always been up to the task, none more so than the last 27 years with Craig Potts serving on the field maintenance staff.

As August wraps up, Potts takes his last laps trimming the turf and working the last of his magic with the field paint. The Director of Sports Fields for Texas A&M Athletics is headed to a well-deserved retirement.

“I am really looking forward to it,” Potts said. “I have three daughters. One lives in New Orleans, one lives in Dallas and one just headed off for college at Angelo State. I am looking forward to spending a little more time on activities for the family. With this job that was difficult when they were growing up.”

Potts started his career at Texas A&M working as Assistant Athletic Fields Manager in 1996. After 20 years, he was promoted to Director of Sports Fields in the spring of 2016. His handiwork has been seen all the grass playing surfaces, including Kyle Field, Ellis Field, Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park and Davis Diamond.

The 12th Man knows every time they head to Kyle Field or tune in the television worldwide to watch Texas A&M play a game in Aggieland, they will be greeted by the sight of a pristine playing surface. The turf at Kyle Field is coveted by the entire nation, seen by millions every time out.

