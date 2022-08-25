From the ground up: Farmers look to change perception on where food comes from

By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Farmers continue to struggle with high demand and drought. Another issue that farmers have been struggling with for years is changing the perception of where food comes from.

With the high temperatures and dry conditions, farmers like Brad Barrett are starting to feel like their hard work is going unnoticed.

“They’ve gotten so used to going down to the grocery store and having access and either they need that. A lot of them don’t think about where the food comes from. They don’t think about it coming, how many stages it takes to get that animal or that product to a grocery store,” said Barrett

The agriculture industry continues to get smaller every day which means fewer resources to educate people.

“There’s not many people in the [agriculture] industry like it used to be,” said Barrett. “They think about, ‘I go down here at Kroger, H-E-B and grab my food and it’s there.’”

Barrett says he hopes for more appreciation as resources continue to shrink and demand continues to grow.

