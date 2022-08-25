Hometown Heroes: Bryan Vikings

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are coming off a 4-7 campaign and only made the first round of the playoffs. They also have a new man at the helm. Ricky Tullos takes over for Hall of Honor member Ross Rogers.

Tullos plans to play in an uptempo pace. Quarterback Malcom Gooden returns after missing a majority of last season after going down in the season opener with a leg injury.

The offensive line features five seniors.

The Vikings open at home against Waller. Kick-off is set for 7:30 and we’ll have full coverage Friday night.

