How recent rains could affect the new Drought Monitor released Thursday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A shift in our weather pattern has brought more consistent rainfall to the Brazos Valley, especially over the past week. This rain will start to chip away at the drought and has already helped restore some health to our vegetation. This rain wasn’t drought-busting, though, (more on why that is can be found below), so the new drought monitor update released Thursday morning will likely still include some drought conditions across the area.

For context, below is what the latest Drought Monitor looks like which was released last Thursday, and doesn’t include the rain found over the past 7 days.

Drought Monitor as of 8/18:

Drought conditions last week. New monitor releases the morning of 8/25. (KBTX Weather)

The Office of the Texas State Climatologist releases a new drought monitor for the entire state of Texas every Thursday morning. The data for the updated graphic is collected on the Tuesday of that same week, meaning any rain after 7 am Tuesday will not be included in the new graphic and rather included in the next updated monitor.

Several days of measurable rainfall were found across portions of the Brazos Valley leading up to this week’s collection of data by the Office of the Texas State Climatologist, meaning that drought conditions could very improve in spots when the new monitor is released. The official measuring site at Easterwood Airport recorded 1.50″ inches of rain from Tuesday, August 16th to Tuesday, August 23rd. Last Thursday, Caldwell Municipal airport received over one and a half inches of rain. The last time Caldwell Municipal saw at least 1.5″ inches of rain was on May 28th, 2021. To say that the Brazos Valley needed the rain is a gross understatement.

The following map shows rainfall accumulation since August 18th, the beginning of the period for the new drought monitor.

Rainfall should alleviate drought conditions. (KBTX Weather)

The Office of the Texas State Climatologist outlines four levels of drought in each week’s monitor. Every portion of the Brazos Valley is under at least some drought, with the worst being found across the southwestern Brazos Valley where folks are experiencing “exceptional drought” (Level 4 of 4). In the new monitor that is released Thursday, however, areas that experienced heavy rainfall should a little relief. Yet, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states that the entire Brazos Valley needs over 15+ inches of rain to return to normal conditions. This map below is the last reported:

Parts of the State of Texas need more than 15 inches of rain to return to non-drought conditions. (NOAA)

Ahead of the updated drought monitor, almost the entire state of Texas needs over 15 inches of rain to alleviate the current drought conditions. Most notably, the cities of DFW, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio continue to witness exceptional drought. Even though considerable rainfall has fallen across parts of the state, not enough has fallen to fully relieve these regions from the drought as well.

Texas needs more rain to return to normal conditions, but it cannot be all at once. Since the ground is much drier, it takes longer to absorb large amounts of moisture. This is one of the reasons the DFW region witnessed flash flooding on Monday.

