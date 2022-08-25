Man arrested after using fake checks to buy 4 vehicles in 2 towns

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A 66-year-old man was arrested after he wrote fake checks for two trucks totaling almost $155,000.

Larry Allen Dodd went to Henson Ford on Saturday to buy a 2021 F-350 King Ranch and wrote a check for $89,562.44, according to Madisonville police. On Monday, Dodd went to the Henson Dodge Dealership to buy a 2021 Jeep for a “female companion,” according to arrest documents. He wrote a check for the full amount, $64,494.11, and left with the car.

Henson Motor Company was soon alerted by the Hempstead Police Department that Dodd had purchased two other vehicles from other dealerships in the Houston area with fraudulent checks. The dealership soon confirmed with Woodforest National Bank that both checks were fraudulent and the funds weren’t available.

As Dodd was driving back to the Ford dealership on Tuesday to get new tires, Madisonville officers made contact with him. In an interview with police, Dodd provided reasons for not having funds in that account and even faked phone calls between him and the bank.

“Officers requested to see Dodd’s cellphone history, which he provided, where it indicated no phone call was made,” according to arrest documents.

Dodd is charged with theft between $150,000 and $300,000. His bond is set at $60,000.

