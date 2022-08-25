Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’

A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man has set a new state record for a scratch-off lottery ticket thanks to a $20 million payday.

According to the California Lottery, Chad Fry recently used money from a side construction job to purchase the Set For Life Millionaire Edition scratcher ticket for $30 at a market in Auburn, California.

“I was waiting months for these people to pay me. I had a little extra money, and the game grabbed my eye when I was at the counter. So, I said, ‘Give me that $30 ticket,’” Fry said.

Lottery officials said Fry discovered he was a millionaire when he scratched the ticket in a grocery store parking lot.

“I was like, hold on, let me scratch this thing really quick. I scratched the first line, got halfway through the second (line) and saw (the word) ‘LIFE!’” Fry said.

According to the California Lottery, that is the word players need to uncover to win one of the six record-prize tickets in circulation.

Officials said Fry selected the lump sum payment option of $11.6 million and plans to buy a new pickup truck with his winnings.

“I’m sure it will hit me that I’m a millionaire,” Fry said.

The Set For Life Millionaire Edition scratcher game has a grand prize twice the amount of any other scratch ticket on the market, according to the lottery office.

