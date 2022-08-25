Navasota BBQ restaurant asking for help, cash register and tips stolen

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota BBQ restaurant is asking for the public’s help after a break-in over the weekend.

Mark McGinty, the owner of Best Things Smoking, posted the call for help on Facebook in hopes of identifying the criminals. The incident happened over the weekend.

Two men dressed in black wearing face coverings broke into the kitchen of the restaurant. The pair removed a window A/C unit and crawled through the opening.

In a video posted by McGinty, you can see the men bolt for the door with their cash register in hand. McGinty says the tip jar was also stolen. McGinty says the men entered the window just minutes after he left, suspecting the men were watching the building and waiting.

Navasota Police have been made aware of the incident. If you have any information contact the department at (936) 825-6124.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.