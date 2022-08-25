Navasota BBQ restaurant asking for help, cash register and tips stolen

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota BBQ restaurant is asking for the public’s help after a break-in over the weekend.

Mark McGinty, the owner of Best Things Smoking, posted the call for help on Facebook in hopes of identifying the criminals. The incident happened over the weekend.

Two men dressed in black wearing face coverings broke into the kitchen of the restaurant. The pair removed a window A/C unit and crawled through the opening.

In a video posted by McGinty, you can see the men bolt for the door with their cash register in hand. McGinty says the tip jar was also stolen. McGinty says the men entered the window just minutes after he left, suspecting the men were watching the building and waiting.

Navasota Police have been made aware of the incident. If you have any information contact the department at (936) 825-6124.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thick smoke was seen pouring out of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue in the middle of the...
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
One person was killed Monday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near FM 2154
One person dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6
The National Weather Service is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and Caribbean...
National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean
Salvador Barrios, Jr and Esther Cardona
Bryan Police arrest two suspected drug dealers, seize more than 60 pounds of drugs
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas

Latest News

The incident happened over the weekend.
Navasota BBQ restaurant asking for help, cash register and tips stolen
B/CS business owner urges caution when using third-party websites for transport services
B/CS business owner urges caution when using third-party websites for transport services
The asbestos was discovered in a high school classroom that’s under construction.
Centerville ISD to shuffle classes following asbestos exposure during construction
Opponents argue it will harm the economy
Student debt cancellation has about a $3 billion price tag