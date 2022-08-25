Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death...
In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death row inmate who was convicted of killing his co-worker in 1997.(KSWO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man for a 1997 killing despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared.

Fifty-year-old James Coddington received a lethal injection on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m.

Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected Coddington’s clemency petition and declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole.

Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for beating 73-year-old Albert Hale to death with a hammer.

Prosecutors say Coddington, then 24, became enraged when Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and Caribbean...
National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean
Salvador Barrios, Jr and Esther Cardona
Bryan Police arrest two suspected drug dealers, seize more than 60 pounds of drugs
Thick smoke was seen pouring out of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue in the middle of the...
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
The men were connected to the crimes via cell phone data, recorded phone calls from jail and...
CSPD says one group is connected to up to 20 vehicle burglary crimes
The Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas has been canceled.
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Gender-affirming care for youth was targeted in a 2021 Arkansas law.
Court upholds temporary block on Arkansas gender care ban for transgender youth
Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One...
Patient dies, paramedic critically hurt after ambulance fire, apparent explosion outside Hawaii hospital
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
BVFB volunteers reflect on 17 years of service
BVFB volunteers reflect on 17 years of service