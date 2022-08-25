Operation Safe Shield providing bullet resistant windshields for Brazos Valley law enforcement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to add an extra layer of protection for area law enforcement, Operation Safe Shield will be providing bullet-resistant windshields for some patrol vehicles in the area.

So far College Station Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and Burleson County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving bulletproof windshields but the non-profit hopes to provide more.

Some of the installations will be done by George’s Auto Glass. The installation is a very detailed process and takes seven to eight hours to install one windshield.

We want to make sure when someone gets into the vehicle it’s not a big cut or a big seam, we want to make sure it looks like it’s supposed to be there,” said George’s Auto Glass owner Silas Garrett.

The company says they are fortunate to have this opportunity to help officers stay safe on the road.

“It’s a super exciting opportunity. We’re really excited to get to give back to the community in some way and get to really just hopefully save a life with one of these windshields,” said General Manager Konner Garrett.

Operation Safe Shield raised over $325,000 during a fundraiser to help pay for the glass and hopes that they will be able to help not only offers in the Brazos valley but the entire state.

“This will at least protect them to some degree. So that’s the way we look at it any level that we can give them is better than nothing at all,” says Operation Safe Shield President Clifford Dorn.

Patrol vehicles will also have their driver and passenger windows converted to bullet-resistant glass.

