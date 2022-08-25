Patient dies, paramedic critically hurt after ambulance fire, possible explosion outside Hawaii hospital

Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One...
Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One patient died in the fire, officials said.(HNN)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - One patient has died and a paramedic is critically injured after an ambulance apparently exploded in Kailua, EMS officials confirmed Wednesday night.

Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. outside Adventist Health Castle, KHNL reported.

According to a press conference held Wednesday night, EMS Director Jim Ireland said the ambulance caught on fire before entering the hospital. He added that the patient in the back of the ambulance died during the fire.

Ireland said one paramedic was taken to Straub Hospital in critical condition and another EMT was also treated for injuries in stable condition.

“It’s something we’ve never seen before,” said Ireland. “We want to thank the Honolulu Fire Department for their assistance tonight, our other EMS crews who came to the scene to help, as well as Castle Hospital that helped our crew.”

“We ask for everyone’s prayers and thoughts for the family of the patient that’s deceased and for the paramedic that’s been injured in the line of duty,” EMS Acting Chief Chris Sloman said. “It’s been a very difficult night.”

The cause of the fire remains unclear. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salvador Barrios, Jr and Esther Cardona
Bryan Police arrest two suspected drug dealers, seize more than 60 pounds of drugs
The National Weather Service is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and Caribbean...
National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean
Thick smoke was seen pouring out of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue in the middle of the...
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
The men were connected to the crimes via cell phone data, recorded phone calls from jail and...
CSPD says one group is connected to up to 20 vehicle burglary crimes
The Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas has been canceled.
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

8/25
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 8/25
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Death toll from train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden kicks off midterm rally in safely Democratic Maryland
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
WHO: Monkeypox cases drop 21%, reversing month-long increase