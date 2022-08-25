Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt dog rescued from breeding facility

A 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia has been adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.(Beagle Freedom Project, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - Meet the newest addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted a 7-year-old beagle named Momma Mia.

The couple reportedly met Momma Mia during a visit to the headquarters of the Beagle Freedom Project in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The 7-year-old was one of the thousands of beagles removed from a breeding facility in Virginia. The Beagle Freedom Project rescued her and 26 others.

The nonprofit said it hopes to welcome even more pups who need forever homes soon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

