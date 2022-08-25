The Special Olympics Fall Classic in Bryan-College Station needs volunteers

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Special Olympics are returning to Bryan-College Station for the Fall Classic, and they’re looking for volunteers.

Bryan Police Lieutenant Jason James has been involved with the Special Olympics for years, even being selected to represent Texas in the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympic USA games. He joined First News at Four to share how the community can help out with this year’s Statewide Fall Classic.

The games will be held on October 6, 7, and 8, with setup taking place on October 5. Athletes from all over the state will come to BCS to participate in bocce ball, swimming, golf, and softball.

Volunteer roles include monitoring the games, keeping track of who’s winning, and awarding the athletes.

James described the experience as “rewarding” and encouraged everyone to help out. Anyone 15 and older can volunteer by themselves. Even eight to 14-year-olds can help out if they have a parent or guardian with them. Kids seven years and younger are encouraged to cheer on the athletes.

“It’s about being a part of that as a family unit, coming out and supporting the Special Olympics,” explained James.

James says there are enough roles for people to pick and choose what they want to help with. Volunteers can sign up for a shift that fits their schedule. Sign up here.

Watch the full video in the player above.

