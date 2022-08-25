Student debt cancellation has about a $3 billion price tag

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Joe Biden announced plans to cancel a chunk of student loan debt and extend the existing payment pause. Jon Decker, KBTX’s White House Correspondent, joined First News at Four to discuss this announcement.

The president’s plan forgives $20,000 of debt for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers who earn less than $125,000. The Biden Administration is also extending the hold on federal student loan repayments one last time, with payments set to resume in January after this year’s midterm elections.

The Democrats are hoping these actions will benefit them in the midterms. Decker believes it will “energize a certain demographic group,” namely younger voters.

Critics worry about the impact it will have on the economy, arguing it will increase inflation. It’s also set to increase the federal deficit by $300 billion over ten years.

Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the plan “a slap in the face” to families who worked hard to pay for college.

However, this plan does not need congressional approval since it was done by executive action. The president says the Department of Education will release more guidance in the coming weeks for federal borrowers to apply for the student debt relief announced today.

