Texas A&M to host Sam Houston in Highway 30 Soccer Showdown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies look to start their season with three consecutive shutouts for the first time since 2018 when the Maroon & White host the Sam Houston Bearkats in Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest at Ellis Field. Texas A&M is coming off a 0-0 road draw at No. 25 Clemson and an 8-0 home victory against McNeese to start the season.

Kenna Caldwell came up huge in goal with seven saves to record her ninth career shutout in the season opener. Caldwell and Jordyn Gunnarson combined on the clean sheet versus McNeese.

The Aggies had seven players score goals the last time out, led by MaKhiya McDonald with two for her first career brace.

Sydney Becerra, Quinn Cornog, Sawyer Dumond and Georgia Leb notched their first A&M goals.

Carissa Boeckmann and Kate Colvin completed the scoring. Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri ranks among the leaders in winning percentage and victories among active Division I coaches. With a career record of 492-161-42 (.738), he ranks third in victories and sixth in winning percentage (minimum five years as a Division I head coach). Guerrieri ranks fifth all-time among NCAA Division I coaches in victories, trailing North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance (902), Connecticut’s Len Tsantiris (570 - retired), Florida’s Becky Burleigh (513 - retired) and Santa Clara’s Jerry Smith (524). The Aggies are 4-0 against Sam Houston with all the matches coming at Ellis Field. Texas A&M has outscored the Bearkats 28-0 in the four matches. Last season, the Maroon & White won 5-0 with first-half goals by Kendall Bates , Colvin, Daria Britton, Natalie Abel.

Boeckmann scored a second-half goal.The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. Audio is available on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

