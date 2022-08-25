Texas Meat Market ensures employees maintain income following fire

The owner, Laura Mendez, says the number one concern was her employees.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan business is coming up with contingency plans after a fire tore through their building on Tuesday.

The fire started in the back corner of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue near downtown. Crews were able to tackle the flames quickly, but extensive damage was caused due to smoke and water.

The owner, Laura Mendez, says the number one concern was her employees.

“Thankfully, there was no life loss and nobody got injured. I mean, everything can be replaced, you know, material-wise, yes it will take time, but everybody is safe. Because you cannot replace a life, you just can’t,” Mendez said.

With officials telling Mendez she may be able to reopen in January, she knew she had to start brainstorming.

“It’s going to be a hard few months, I mean, it’s already hard with the economy, with the jobs and it’s hard,” she said.

Mendez knew she couldn’t just halt business until then. Making sure her employees have an income is vital for the owner. This is why the group will start selling tacos from a truck in the parking lot for the next few months.

“I want them to have that security, you know, where they don’t have to worry ‘God like I don’t have a job anymore. What am I going to do? I have to pay rent. I have bills. You know I have a family responsibility too’ I was like, no. My promise to do is that I will be working on something with you,” she said.

They’ll start selling tacos on Friday, Aug. 26, for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Texas Meat Market put out a post updating the public on the fire and saw hundreds of responses. This support is what Mendez says is getting them through the damage.

“I feel a lot of love, grateful for everybody that showed up and just supported us, morally support us. That’s what counts a lot. A lot of people have just stopped by, given me a hug and said ‘I’m here for you’ and that’s good. Thank you for your payers, that’s what’s keeping us going right now,” she said.

Mendez is currently working to remove items from the building damaged in the fire.

Keep up to date with the Texas Meat Market on their website txmeatmarket.com. The group will be posting updates on Facebook as well.

