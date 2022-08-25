Unbound Now BCS hosting ‘Light Up the Dark’ Glow Bowl

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, Unbound Now Bryan-College Station, is hosting a fun event for the whole family that benefits a good cause. The funds raised will be used to combat human trafficking in the community.

Amanda Buenger, Executive Director of Unbound, joined First News at Four to discuss this new event.

‘Light Up the Dark’ Glow Bowl will be a night filled with bowling, trivia, pizza, drinks, and glow stick fun.

It isn’t just about having fun though, Buenger shared more about the important work they’re doing which all of the money raised will support.

“Just recently from this time last year to this time this year, we’ve seen 173% increase in the human trafficking survivors that we have served in this community, and because of that, we’ve had to increase our advocates who operate the only 24/7 crisis referral line for all human trafficking survivors across the Brazos Valley,” she explained.

The Glow Bowl will be on Friday, August 26 at Grand Station Entertainment in College Station from 6 to 9 p.m.

Get tickets or make a donation here.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.