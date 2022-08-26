Aggie soccer tops Sam Houston 6-0 for third straight shutout

A&M soccer huddles up before a contest at Ellis Field.
A&M soccer huddles up before a contest at Ellis Field.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M soccer defeated Sam Houston 6-0 at Ellis Field on Thursday night. This is the Aggie’s third straight shutout. The clean sheet marks the first time since 2018 the Aggies started the season with three consecutive shutouts.

Texas A&M has scored 14 goals the past two games - the fourth-highest in consecutive games in school history. It also marks the most goals scored in back-to-back games since 2011 when they scored 16 against Fordham and Iowa State.

The Aggies went up 4-0 in the first half, started by a Mia Pante boot into the back of the goal. The Maroon & White kept their foot on the pedal scoring two more in the second half. Kate Colvin scored in the 55th minute off a penalty kick and Sawyer Dumond headed in a corner kick.

Ten different Aggies have scored in the past two games. Karlina Sample and Pante scored their first of the season and Jai Smith recorded her first collegiate goal.

