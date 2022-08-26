Aggies top Hawai’i in five-set thriller to open season

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie volleyball team (1-0) opened the 2022 Texas A&M Invitational with a 3-2 win over Hawai’i (0-1) Friday afternoon. The victory marked the fourth time in five seasons that the Aggies have opened their season with a win.

The newcomers led the way, as Caroline Meuth (23 kills, 15 digs) and Elena Karakasi (42 assists, 11 digs) each recorded double-doubles in their A&M debuts. Starting libero Lauren Hogan scooped a team-leading 21 digs, while rookie Logan Lednicky turned in a 20-kill performance.

With the match tied at two sets apiece, the fifth set saw seven kills in a row, giving the Maroon & White a 4-3 lead. With the set knotted at six-all, Texas A&M rattled off six-straight points to force Hawai’i to call a timeout. Two Lednicky kills pushed the Aggies to match point, before Meuth’s team-leading 23rd kill gifted A&M the season-opening victory.

The Rainbow Wahine’s momentum to start the match helped them grab the opening frame, 25-18, before the Aggies responded with a pair of second- and third-set victories. Hawai’i grabbed the fourth set, 25-17, to force a deciding set.

UP NEXT

The Aggies continue the Texas A&M Invitational against No. 25 San Diego at 1 p.m. Saturday. The match airs nationally on SEC Network with Tyler Denning and Shelby Coppedge on the call.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madisonville Police Department reports 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd has been arrested for...
Man arrested after using fake checks to buy 4 vehicles in 2 towns
College Station City Council will discuss a possible redevelopment in the former Macy's at Post...
College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s
The National Weather Service is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and Caribbean...
National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean
Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they broke into the restaurant.
Navasota BBQ restaurant asking for help, cash register and tips stolen
The project consists of a five-leg multi-lane roundabout with a multi-use path along Holleman...
City of College Station plans Jones-Butler Road extension and roundabout

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Hometown Heroes: Bryan Vikings
Hometown Heroes: Bryan Vikings
Longtime coach, Kenner Reinhardt passes away
Longtime coach, Kenner Reinhardt passes away
Highlights: Texas A&M tops Sam Houston 6-0
Highlights: Texas A&M tops Sam Houston 6-0