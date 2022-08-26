Aggies top Hawai’i in five-set thriller to open season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie volleyball team (1-0) opened the 2022 Texas A&M Invitational with a 3-2 win over Hawai’i (0-1) Friday afternoon. The victory marked the fourth time in five seasons that the Aggies have opened their season with a win.

The newcomers led the way, as Caroline Meuth (23 kills, 15 digs) and Elena Karakasi (42 assists, 11 digs) each recorded double-doubles in their A&M debuts. Starting libero Lauren Hogan scooped a team-leading 21 digs, while rookie Logan Lednicky turned in a 20-kill performance.

With the match tied at two sets apiece, the fifth set saw seven kills in a row, giving the Maroon & White a 4-3 lead. With the set knotted at six-all, Texas A&M rattled off six-straight points to force Hawai’i to call a timeout. Two Lednicky kills pushed the Aggies to match point, before Meuth’s team-leading 23rd kill gifted A&M the season-opening victory.

The Rainbow Wahine’s momentum to start the match helped them grab the opening frame, 25-18, before the Aggies responded with a pair of second- and third-set victories. Hawai’i grabbed the fourth set, 25-17, to force a deciding set.

UP NEXT

The Aggies continue the Texas A&M Invitational against No. 25 San Diego at 1 p.m. Saturday. The match airs nationally on SEC Network with Tyler Denning and Shelby Coppedge on the call.

