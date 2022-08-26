Amber Alert issued for North Texas abducted boy

DE SOTO, Texas (KWTX) - The Desoto Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for an abducted 12-year-old boy believed to be in danger.

Brandon Massey, 12, was last seen at 9:41 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 700 block of Skyflower Court.

Massey is described as a Black boy, 5 feet 2 inches, 120 pounds, black hair, brown hair and last seen wearing a blue button up baseball jersey with California on it, blue multicolored sweatpants. and white low top Nike shoes with a blue swoosh.

Anyone with information is to call (972) 223-6111.

