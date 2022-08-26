Celebrate 4-legged companions at Pints & Paws

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re a dog parent or simply a dog lover, Destination Bryan has a great event for you. The organization is hosting its first Pints & Paws in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, which will include something everyone can enjoy.

There are different ticket packages available that come with a dog portrait mini session with ZilkerBark, local craft beer from Blackwater Draw Co. and KinderHill Brew Lab, dog treats from The BEE Community and a Bryan, Texas dog bandana. The event will also have food trucks.

Sponsored by the West Brazos Animal Center, $2 from every ticket sold will go towards the Bryan Animal Center. The center’s animal services supervisor, Ashley Rodriguez, said the proceeds will go towards medical cases and supplies like cat litter.

For those interested in adopting a dog, the Bryan Animal Center will have a few adoptable dogs on-site that can be held at the center until Tuesday. Rodriguez said this should give the new owners time to prepare their homes for the dog after the event.

The Bryan Animal Center is also participating in “Clear the Shelter,” which means all adoption fees will be waived until Saturday.

For more information on Pints & Paws and ticket packages, click here. The event starts at 700 North Main Street in Bryan and goes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.